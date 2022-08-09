Mumbai, August 9: The Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh has invited applications from candidates for various vacancies for the post of Clerk. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online on the official website of the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts on sssc.gov.in.

The Punjab & Haryana HC Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 759 posts in the organisation. The registration process for the same began on August 6. The last date to apply for the 759 Clerk posts is August 27. XAT 2023: Apply for XAT 2023 Examination at xatonline.in; Check Details Here.

As per the eligibility criteria, the candidate must have a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognised university. The applicant must have passed the matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the subjects. He or she should also be proficient in operating computers.

Besides, the candidates must be between 18 to 37 years of age to apply for Clerk posts. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 825. For SC/BC/OBC/ESM of the State of Punjab, it is Rs 525 and Rs 625 for PHC of Punjab. Candidates must note that the application fee has to be paid online and is not refundable.

