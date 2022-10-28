Palghar, Oct 28 (PTI) A 32-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly cheating a farmer of Rs 54,400, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the farmer from Nashik had come to the flower market in Kalyan in Thane district to sell marigolds and the accused approached him to purchase produce worth Rs 54,400.

The accused loaded the flowers in his tempo and fled without making any payment, an official said.

The farmer lodged a complaint with the police, who traced the accused to Nalla Sopara in Palghar within 48 hours and arrested him, he said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the alleged accused with the Manickpur police, the official said.

