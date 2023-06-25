Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old man wanted in more than 50 cases of chain snatching has been arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The Mira Bhayander-Virar Vasai and Kalyan police in a joint operation arrested the accused, who is part of the Irani gang, on Friday, an official said.

The MBVV police spotted the accused in a CCTV footage and tracked him to Ambivili and followed him, he said.

The accused even ventured into a forested land to evade the police, but was eventually nabbed after a chase, the official said.

The accused, who has more than 50 cases of chain snatching to his name, has been taken by the MBVV police for further probe, he added.

