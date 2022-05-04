Thane, May 4 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district disbursed Rs 3.98 crore to 10,747 farmers towards compensation for crop damage suffered due to natural calamities arising out of monsoon and cyclone in 2021, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | YouTube Go Will No Longer Be Available for Users From August 2022, Here's Why.

The information was provided during a meeting presided over by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday in the presence of district collector Rajesh Narvekar and Zilla Parishad CEO Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, the official said.

Also Read | Twitter To Introduce Twitter Circle Soon, Will Allow Users To Share Tweets With Selected People.

A total of 2,323.11 hectors of land was affected due to the natural calamities, it was stated.

Of the total compensation given for 2021, Rs. 2.18 crore were pertaining to damages suffered by 1,485 farmers due to Cyclone Tauktae, district agricultural superintendent Mohan Wagh informed in the meeting.

Shinde announced a fund of Rs 1.50 crore to increase the use of shaft technology in farming and Rs 1 crore for mobile soil testing vans. He also directed officials to explore water resources and increase their capacity in farming, the official said.

Officials were directed to promote modern farming, organic farming along with conventional cultivation in the district and guide farmers on the same, he said.

Referring to the use of shaft technology in Khevare, the minister said that it had given good results and helped maximum area to come under water, and stated that the technology should be started in 12 more locations, he said.

Around 77,000 hectors of barren land will come under cultivation in the district, of which 56,000 hectors will be have paddy and nachni or finger millet will be cultivated in 7,081.65 hectors, it was stated.

Tur will be cultivated on 10,000 hectors and efforts will also be made to cultivate tur on the side of bunds, it was stated.

Cereals will be cultivated on 4,285.50 hectors and special efforts will be made to increase the production of paddy and nagli, it was decided in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)