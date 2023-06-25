Palghar, June 25: A 22-year-old woman was found hanging in a room in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The deceased came to stay in the room only a week back along with two men.

"The woman was founded hanging from the ceiling with her stole on Friday by the house owner," an official said. Jammu and Kashmir: Woman From Uttar Pradesh Among Two Found Dead in Kulgam.

Police are looking for two men who were staying with the deceased.

