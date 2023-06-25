Srinagar, June 25: A woman from UP was found hanging and a local man found dead in an orchard in J&K’s Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said that the woman belonging to UP's Bijnor was found hanging in a rest room in Qazigund area and the body taken into possession for medico-legal formalities. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Officer Shoots Self to Dead With Service Weapon in Baramulla.

“A local identified as Faya Lone of Khokarhama village in Kulgam district was found dead in an orchard in village Gassirana. A bottle containing poison was recovered from the spot. “Cases have been registered in both these incidents and investigation started," a source said.

