Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Mahanadi Coal Railway Ltd, a joint venture of MCL, IRCON and IDCO, is scouting for a chief executive officer to implement coal evacuation infrastructure projects in Odisha, officials said.

Initially one corridor has been identified for implementation of the project, the estimated cost of which is Rs 1,7OO crore.

This project will help in creating railway evacuation infrastructure for Talcher mines.

Talcher Coalfield feeds coal to power stations in 10 states, including Odisha. Other projects will be identified for implementation later, the official said. Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd(MCL) holds 64 per cent, IRCON International Limited has 26 per cent and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation or IDCO holds 10 per cent stake in the JVC, for financing, development and operation of identified railway projects important for coal evacuation and connectivity in Odisha.

Coal India has aimed over Rs 30,000 crore investment in coal evacuation infrastructure by 2024. It had recently announced Rs 3,370 crore capex in constructing railway sidings across its four subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, production and despatch in Talcher coalfields was paralysed on Monday due to the economic blockade staged by a local outfit demanding fulfilment of five-point charter of demands.

The demands included functioning of Talcher medical college from the current academic session, setting up of a new thermal power plant in place of the old TTPS, railway link between Talcher and Angul, extension of Puri-Talcher train up to Kaniha and mandatory tarpaulin cover on trucks engaged in transportation.

The blockade was called off on Monday evening after Angul Collector S S Swain held discussions with the protestors. The official said, the economic blockade led to complete stoppage of coal supply to power plants of NALCO and NTPC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)