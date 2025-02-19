New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Mahindra Group on Wednesday said it has tied up with US defence technology firm Anduril Industries to co-develop and produce autonomous maritime systems to counter drone threats, providing enhanced protection against unmanned aerial systems.

The partners also plan to jointly come up with advanced AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) technologies and innovative Command and Control (C2) software.

The collaboration seeks to strengthen regional security by deploying next-generation autonomous solutions and enhancing capabilities for maritime operations, the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group said in a statement.

The partnership focuses on developing modular autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) which can be rapidly deployed for security, surveillance, survey, and reconnaissance missions, significantly enhancing underwater operational capabilities, it said.

It also aims to develop advanced CUAS technologies capable of detecting and neutralising drone threats, providing enhanced protection against unmanned aerial systems, it added.

The entities will also focus on developing a sensor fusion platform to integrate multiple sensor technologies into a flexible, open API architecture, streamlining integration processes and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies across complex security programs.

"Partnering with Anduril Industries marks a significant milestone in Mahindra Group's commitment to developing advanced security and autonomous technologies," Mahindra Group Executive Board Member Vinod Sahay stated.

This collaboration combines Mahindra's deep engineering expertise with Anduril's innovative solutions to deliver cutting-edge capabilities that enhance security and address emerging threats, he added.

"Global security forces face a rapidly evolving set of threats from both emerging unmanned systems and legacy manned platforms, and autonomy is key to maintaining a credible protection," Anduril Industries SVP -- Global Defence Greg Kausner said.

"We believe that our two companies together are well poised to bring cutting-edge autonomy-enabled capabilities to the Indian market," he added.

