New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said its total sales increased 15 per cent year-on-year to 83,702 units in February.

The automaker had sold 72,923 units in February last year.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company said it sold 50,420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19 per cent as compared with 42,401 units in February last year.

Exports increased to 3,061 units last month, an increase of 99 per cent over 1,539 units in February 2024. "This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The company said its total tractor sales last month stood at 25,527 units, as against 21,672 units for the same period last year.

Exports for February stood at 1,647 units.

"After a good Kharif crop, Rabi crop outlook is also looking positive due to favourable weather conditions," M&M Farm Equipment Sector President Hemant Sikka said.

Increase in agri credit limit, continued government support to increase farmer incomes and a bumper Rabi harvest will help boost tractor demand going forward, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)