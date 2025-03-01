Mumbai, March 1: Meghalaya's popular archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, continues to attract a large number of participants across the state. The game, played under the auspices of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), offers several variations such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. As the excitement builds up, players eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for today, March 1, 2025. The winning numbers and results for both rounds of the game will be available on official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

To check the Shillong Teer result chart for March 1, 2025, players can easily visit the aforementioned websites and navigate to the "Shillong Teer Result" section. The game consists of two rounds, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Participants are encouraged to check the results carefully, as they could win substantial rewards based on their predictions. Whether it's the morning or night version of Shillong Teer, the results for both rounds will be posted soon after the games are concluded.

Shillong Teer Result on March 01, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer results for March 1, 2025, including Round 1 and Round 2, will be officially announced online after the game concludes. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The first round of results is typically declared around 10:30 AM, followed by the second round shortly after. To check the winning numbers, players can visit these websites and navigate to the section titled "Shillong Teer Result Chart" for the latest updates. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 75

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 74

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Organised by KHASA, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya. The game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday, with Sundays being a rest day. Players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the game is conducted in two rounds where archers shoot a fixed number of arrows at a target. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer is completely legal, as it is governed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

