Kolkata, March 1: With the first round set to begin at 10 AM, the Kolkata Fatafat Result for March 01, 2025, will be declared in multiple rounds throughout the day. Also known as Kolkata FF, this Satta Matka-style lottery game is played exclusively in Kolkata, West Bengal. The game consists of eight rounds, or Bazis, with results announced every 90 minutes. Participants can check the Kolkata FF result and winning numbers online on kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The final round will conclude with the last Bazi at 8:30 PM.

Kolkata Fatafat is one of the most popular lottery-style games in West Bengal, where gambling laws permit its operation. Unlike traditional lotteries, it requires players to be physically present in Kolkata and involves a mix of luck and skill. Players are advised to check the Kolkata Fatafat result chart below to find the winning numbers for each round and get the latest updates on the lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 01, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 340 - - - 7 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is a legal lottery game in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Goa. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF requires skill and calculation, as players must predict the record numbers to win. The game consists of eight rounds (Bazis) daily, where participants place bets on selected numbers, and the winning numbers are determined after each round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players interested in learning strategies can find YouTube tutorials explaining the techniques and prediction methods used in the game. LatestLY advises caution to all participants of Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) and similar lottery games. While the game is legally permitted in West Bengal, it involves financial risks and requires careful calculation of passing record numbers. Players should be aware of potential monetary losses and avoid excessive betting.

