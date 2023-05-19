Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Friday said it has obtained a TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) license from the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

TRQ will help Malabar Gold and Diamonds in importing gold through the IIBX, under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), at reduced duty rates, the company said in a statement.

"This will further strengthen our mission - 'Make in India Market to the World'. The TRQ license will also pave the way for us to become the number one jewellery group in the world," Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed said.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is the first jeweller in India to introduce 100 per cent HUID hallmarking in jewellery, the statement added.

It currently has 315 showrooms and 14 jewellery manufacturing factories in 10 countries.

