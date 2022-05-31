Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) Protective gear maker Mallcom India Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had clocked Rs 10.43 crore net profit a year ago, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The net revenue increased 6.73 per cent to Rs 106.8 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 100.06 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21.

The company's Managing Director Ajay Kumar Mall said the operations at its new plant in Ahmedabad have commenced with regular orders being shipped to Europe.

Also Read | Apple May Not Announce Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC This Year: Report.

The first phase of the Gatakpukur plant in West Bengal is expected to start operations in July, he said.

Mall said the company is expecting a breakthrough in UK and Canada with new contracts.

The company said it was reducing debt by utilising cash flow from operations.

It recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)