New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A man was arrested following a brief encounter in north-east Delhi on Thursday evening, police said.

The accused, Ashwani, is facing nine cases of robbery, snatching and arms possession, police said.

According to police, on December 3, Ashwani and his associate Arif allegedly snatched a man's mobile phone near the TSR stand in Gokal Puri. While Arif was arrested on the spot, Ashwani managed to flee.

Following Arif's arrest, another associate Khan Mohammad was arrested on Thursday morning, police said.

Based on a tip-off regarding Ashwani's whereabouts, police set a trap to arrest him. He was asked to surrender, but he opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated and shot him in the leg, they said.

A country-made pistol and a loaded round were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway, police said.

