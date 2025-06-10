Faridabad, June 10 (PTI) A young man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousin brother in Jasana village of Faridabad, the police said on Tuesday.

Arvind, from Amroha village in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, met his cousin Kallu in Jasana on Monday.

Kallu, a local of Akoha village in Mahoba, worked as a labourer and had been living on rent.

An altercation ensued between Arvind and Kallu when they were having a conversation.

The argument escalated, following which Kallu allegedly beat Arvind with a stick, resulting in his death.

The Tigaon Police Station was informed, and a team rushed to the spot, the police said.

"An FIR has been registered against Kallu, who is absconding. The case has been handed over to Crime Branch DLF to arrest the accused", SHO Rajbir Singh said.

