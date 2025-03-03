Mangaluru (Karanataka), Mar 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died by suicide in Mangaluru on Monday, allegedly after being deceived by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman officer, police said.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek Singh, a resident of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in a lodge near Rao & Rao Circle in Mangaluru city this morning, they said.

Singh, an employee of a private company in Chennai, had come to the city with colleagues for an exhibition, police said.

Before taking his life, Singh posted a video on Instagram, accusing the CISF Assistant Commandant of concealing her marital status and deceiving him.

Singh had sent it to his contacts on Instagram. How Singh and the woman came to know each other is not known and is part of the investigation, police said.

The CISF officials were not available for comments, while the police have taken up the case and are investigating.

