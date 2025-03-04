New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a staffer for allegedly stealing Rs 6.5 lakh from his employer, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Golu alias Goldy (30), who has been involved in three criminal cases.

A call regarding the theft was received at Naraina police station, where the complainant stated that on February 24, he had kept approximately Rs 6.5 lakh in his office, police said.

A day after when he resumed his duty, he found that the lock on his table drawer was broken, and the money was stolen, they said.

A case was registered, and CCTV footage and manual intelligence were gathered and analysed. It was revealed that the money had been stolen by his staffer, Golu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

A raid was conducted leading to Golu's arrest along with the recovery of Rs 4.26 lakh, Veer added.

