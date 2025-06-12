New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A meet up between a man, his girlfriend and a third person for drinks ended in the latter's death in southwest Delhi's Munirka area, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said the crime prima facie appears to have been committed in a fit of rage by a 23-year-old man following a quarrel.

Also Read | What Is Pothole QuickFix App? Everything You Need To Know About BMC's Latest Move To Eliminate Mumbai's Pothole Woes.

Lalhriatpuia, a resident of Haiderpur in Delhi and originally from Mizoram, was arrested after preliminary investigation, he said.

The incident took place around 1.12 am on Monday. "A PCR call reported that a man bleeding profusely from a head injury," the police officer said.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

Parkash (26), a native of Alwar, Rajasthan, was found with severe neck injuries and declared dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said the three of them had been drinking together when a quarrel broke out between Parkash and the woman. When Lalhriatpuia intervened, he too was allegedly assaulted.

While the woman briefly went to the terrace, Lalhriatpuia is alleged to have attacked Parkash. When she returned, she found Parkash bleeding and Lalhriatpuia trying to stem the blood flow with a towel, police said.

"We recovered a knife and a pair of scissors from the crime scene. Further investigation is ongoing," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)