Rewari, Feb 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his nine-year-old daughter and injured his wife as well as elderly mother in this Haryana district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was declared dead in hospital while the accused's mother and his wife are undergoing treatment.

Sandeep Kumar of Hoodia Kalan village near the Maandhan town of Rajasthan had taken a room on rent in the Mayur Vihar area. He began living there with his wife, their son and daughter, and his elderly mother.

Late on Tuesday, Sandeep Kumar slit his daughter's throat and then attacked his wife and his mother with a hammer before fleeing, the police said.

Neighbours admitted the three to a hospital where the girl was declared dead.

An FIR was registered at Rampura police station and an investigation taken up.

"We are conducting raids to nab the accused. The reason behind the attack will be revealed after the accused is arrested," said Rampura SHO Manish Kumar.

