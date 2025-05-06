Kota, May 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his brother-in-law in broad daylight here on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased youth, Hariom Vaishnav, was reportedly preparing for competitive exams and was working part-time at his relative's cyber cafe in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar.

The assailant, identified as Shankar, who is the victim's brother-in-law, allegedly barged into the cyber cafe and opened four to five rounds with a pistol at the victim, police said.

Following the incident, Shankar fled on a motorbike with a rider waiting for him outside, they said.

A relative of the victim rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive behind the murder appeared to be a dispute between the two families over a plot of land in the Jhalwar district, police said.

Enraged family members of the deceased initially refused a post-mortem and demanded immediate arrest of the accused and the demolition of his house.

The police said that four teams have been formed to nab the accused and the victim's family has agreed for post-mortem.

