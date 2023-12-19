Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man placed his pistol before a judge in a court in Pratapgarh district and raised his hands in surrender, police on Tuesday said.

Salman was accused of opening gunfire in a slum on Sunday evening, Pratapgarh SHO Bhagwan Lal said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

On Monday, he went inside a courtroom, placed a pistol in front of the judge, raised his hands in air and said he has come to surrender, the SHO said.

Salman was arrested under sections 353 and 186 – both counts involving obstructing a public servant from carrying out their duty with criminal force or assault – of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

He was taken on a three-day police remand, an officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)