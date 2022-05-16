Bagalkote (K'taka), May 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman lawyer in full public view in the district headquarter town of Bagalkote, police said on Monday.

The video of 40-year-old Mahathesh Cholachagudda kicking and slapping Sangeetha Sikkeri had gone viral drawing widespread outrage.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma too had taken cognisance of the matter and written to Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood asking him to take stringent action against the accused.

Cholachagudda assaulted the lawyer over an alleged property dispute.

