Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Mane, French fragrance and flavours manufacturer on Tuesday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Innovation Centre here.

Also Read | Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps Likely To Impose Transaction Limit, Check Date and Other Details.

A press release from the fragrance maker said the newly opened lab will involve consistently in research and develop flavor profiles to cater to the demand of the burgeoning F&B (food and beverages) market in India and other Asia-Pacific Regions.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Operations To Not Be Available for an Hour on Grey Line Section on November 22; Check Details.

The three million euro Flavour Innovation Centre was inaugurated by Jean Mane, Chairman, Mane Group along with Bernard Leynaud, Director, Asia Pacific, Mane Group and Sumit Dasgupta, Managing Director, Mane India Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the occasion, Dasgupta, said, "Our innovation center has all the facilities where customers can explore varied category of flavours, innumerable times of trials can be undertaken, prepare pilot batches to run the experiments and can taste the end applications as well."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)