New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported 52 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 294 crore for March quarter 2022-23, aided by robust sales.

The company had logged a PAT of Rs 193 crore in January-March 2021-22.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,726 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

In 2022-23, the PAT declined 10 per cent to Rs 1,310 crore from Rs 1,453 crore in the previous year.

"The company maintained its strong growth trajectory during the year..our consumer healthcare business has maintained its double-digit growth with dominant brand leadership in its categories," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Earlier this month, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on the premises of the company over allegations of tax evasion.

