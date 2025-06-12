Mathura (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Objectionable photos and videos allegedly involving Hindu women have been found in the mobile phone of a Muslim youth arrested for sharing a "provocative" message on social media on Eid, police said.

They said the youth allegedly lured the women into relationships by pretending to be a Hindu, filmed them in compromising situations and circulated the content online.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar on Wednesday said he has formed a special team to investigate the matter, which has now taken a serious turn following the recovery of digital evidence.

According to police, Imran, a resident of Machhi Mandi in the Kotwali area here and an autorickshaw driver, was taken into custody on Sunday after local Hindu leaders complained about a communal and inflammatory social media post made by him on Eid.

Following his arrest, Hindu groups alleged that Imran was involved in "love jihad" -- a coinage used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Based on these allegations, Imran's mobile phone was sent to the cyber headquarters for forensic analysis, police said.

"Initial investigation revealed that he had written on one of his social media display pictures, 'I have more girlfriends than most people's age'. We have also found photos and videos of Hindu women in compromising situations on his mobile phone," SSP Kumar said.

He said Imran used fake online identities to trap the women and later shared the obscene material on various platforms.

Emails have been sent to social media companies requesting dossiers of all of Imran's accounts along with associated URLs, he said.

"Based on phone records, we are trying to identify the victims and encourage them to come forward. Their identities will be kept strictly confidential and if required, counselling will be offered," the SSP said.

Imran was allegedly active on multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Police have sought detailed activity logs of the past three years from these companies as part of their investigation.

