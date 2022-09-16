Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd has identified eastern India to be the growth engine of the country's demand for fertilisers in the coming years, a top company official said.

“Eastern India's low consumption of fertilisers, at nearly 158.4 kg per hectare, is much lower than the 212.4 kg per hectare consumed in northern India,” said company Chairman Nishant Kanodia.

"As demand for crop nutrients can only rise in the region, Eastern India provides Matix the opportunity to grow in this under-served market,” he said.

Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals operates a fully integrated, gas-based urea plant in Panagarh in West Bengal. The facility has a capacity to produce 1.27 million tonnes of urea per year.

“Matix's nearly 700 dealers across six agriculture-intensive states are serviced by the urea plant. India's eastern region being the focus of Matix's strong distribution network, we are best positioned to serve farmers in these states," MD Manoj Mishra said.

The company also has a long-term gas supply agreement with GAIL.

