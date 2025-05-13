New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Max Financial Services on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 38.28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, against a net loss of Rs 50.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 12,396 crore during the March quarter of FY25 as against Rs 14,897 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Also Read | PF Balance Check: EPFO Website Not Working? Know Your PF Balance With Just a Missed Call or SMS, Here's How.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, Max Financial reported a 2.81 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 403.38 crore against a net profit of Rs 392.58 crore in FY24.

Shares of Max Financial closed at Rs 1,289.40, down 0.37 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

Also Read | What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 'Hardcore' LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)