New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of Max Healthcare Institute, sold co's shares worth nearly Rs 182 cr on Monday through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings offloaded 1.67 crore shares of Max Healthcare at Rs 108.88 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 181.96 crore.

Also Read | How to Unlink Facebook Account From Instagram in a Couple of Seconds.

According to shareholding data for June 2020, Max Ventures Investment Holdings is a promoter of Max Healthcare Institute, and held 11.35 per cent stake in the firm.

Through a separate transaction, Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 1.14 crore scrips of Max Healthcare at Rs 108.75 apiece. The total deal value stood at Rs 123.97 crore.

Also Read | Indian Economy to Contract 11% in FY 2020-21: Domestic Rating Agency Icra.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Monday closed 5.74 per cent higher at Rs 116.15 on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)