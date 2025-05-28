Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) The maximum temperatures in south-western Rajasthan is likely to reach 45 to 46 degrees Celsius with high humidity levels by the end of this month, the weather office said on Wednesday.

According to the department, moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers may occur in some parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions in the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with winds at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometre per hour and rain in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions is likely on May 29 and 30.

In the remaining parts of Rajasthan the maximum temperatures are likely to reach 42 to 44 degrees Celsius by May 31, the weather office said.

Intense heat continues to batter most parts of the state, especially the border districts, where the maximum daytime temperature was recorded in Bikaner at 44.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Phalodi registered a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius followed by 44.4 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 44.0 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 43.4 degrees Celsius in Churu and 42.9 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur.

The maximum temperature in Jaipur was logged at 41.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius.

Light rain was recorded at one or two places in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while the weather remained dry in the rest of the state, the local weather department said.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said the maximum rainfall of 15 mm was logged in Aklera of Jhalawar.

