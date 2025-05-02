Noida, May 1 (PTI) Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has set May 15 as the deadline to register lifts in all societies of the district, failing which action will be initiated, said an official.

"The registration is mandatory for all the societies within the stipulated time limit. Otherwise, administrative action will be taken," Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Atul Kumar said.

He also raised concerns over the fewer EV charging stations in the societies despite the rising number of electric vehicles.

An official said, "Lifts are still running without registration in some societies of the district, which can pose a threat to the safety of citizens."

