New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the term of C S Rajan as non-executive chairman of IL&FS up to September 30, 2023.

Besides, the ministry has also extended the term of Nand Kishore as managing director of IL&FS up to March 31, 2024.

This has been taken on record by the board, IL&FS said in a statement.

The government had taken over the board of IL&FS in 2018 to help the troubled company come out of difficulties.

