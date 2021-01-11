New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of over Rs 196.56 lakh crore on Monday as markets reached lifetime high for the second straight session.

At close of trading session, market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 1,96,56,811.32 crore (USD 2.6 trillion).

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 486.81 points or 1 per cent higher at 49,269.32, closing above the 49,000-level for the first time. During the day, it touched its record intra-day high of 49,303.79.

"The Indian equity began today's session trading at all-time highs, taking a cue from the Asian markets and announcement of vaccination drive," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining 6.09 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and M&M.

Sector-wise, BSE IT, tech, auto, FMCG, realty, telecom and healthcare indices gained up to 3.63 per cent.

"Markets started the week on a robust note led by positive global cues and strong earnings from IT behemoth TCS," according to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)