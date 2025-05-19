New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on an assistant engineer for alleged laxity in clearing debris from government land that came to the fore during a surprise inspection in the eastern part of the city.

Teams from the district administration and MCD carried out joint inspections in several areas, including IP Extension Ward, Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Khichripur Ward, Road Number 57, and Preet Vihar as part of a mega cleanliness drive.

At Ghazipur Murga Mandi, fresh encroachments were observed despite previous actions. Officials asked local police to ensure regular monitoring to prevent such violations, a statement said.

In Khichripur Ward, poor sanitation was reported on a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land, prompting the administration to coordinate with the body for immediate action.

Construction and demolition waste dumped illegally by tractors reportedly entering from Uttar Pradesh was noticed at road number 57, the statement said, adding authorities have proposed strict action restricting their entry.

Officials said such inspections will continue regularly and stressed the need for accountability across departments to improve cleanliness in the city.

