New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A "mentally ill" man was found hanging from a tree near a taxi stand in the Sarojini Nagar area of southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Mehta (46), a native of Uttarakhand, he said.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

On Wednesday, police received a call regarding a man hanging from a tree at Tikona Park NDMC taxi stand. Police reached the spot and found Mehta hanging from a tree with a rope.

The area was cordoned off and the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared brought dead, and sent for post-mortem, police said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"He was employed as an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the gram panchayat office of his native village," police in a statement said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Mehta had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues and had travelled to Delhi with his wife a day earlier.

His wife informed police that he had been mentally unwell for the past few days and had come for medical treatment in Chanakyapuri.

The family did not suspect any foul play, and their statements were recorded accordingly, police said.

Police also reviewed nearby CCTV footage and found visuals of Mehta walking alone near the spot with a plastic bag around the time of the incident.

"At present, no foul play is suspected. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," the statement read. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)