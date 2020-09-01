New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Tuesday reported a 41.2 per cent increase in its retail sales at 2,851 units in August.

The company had sold 2,018 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Also Read | Compaq Smart TVs Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming & Online Telecast of the Launch Event Here.

The recently-launched Hector Plus is witnessing significant traction from the family segment as people begin to travel with easing restrictions, while there was good traction in the electric vehicle (EV) segment as well, it added.

With the support of state government in Delhi, the company hopes that the EV category would see a further increase in momentum soon, MG Motor India said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launching Today in India at 7:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Event.

MG Motor India, Director - Sales, Rakesh Sidana said, "We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritising vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season.”

The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season, he added.

The company is also getting ready for the launch of its new SUV Gloster by Diwali this year, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)