With the Smart TV space booming for demand, the competition is increasing day-by-day. Previously, Realme and OnePlus entered into the TV space to foray in the space to offer something more than just smartphones. Now, Compaq is officially making its debut in the TV segment. Once known for computers, the brand will be launching multiple TVs today in India. The new range of Smart TVs from Compaq will be made available online via Flipkart starting September 1, 2020.

The launch event of the Compaq TVs will be a digital event because of the Coronavirus pandemic and it is after effects. Interested fans can watch the live broadcast of the event on brand's official YouTube channel and Facebook handle. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 12 pm IST.

Compaq Smart TVs Launching today (Photo Credits: Compaq)

The wait is over. September 1, we unveil the New Compaq TV to the world. Get ready to experience Life in Compaq.#MyNewCompaq #CompaqTv pic.twitter.com/KqLMABymzH — Compaq TV (@tv_compaq) August 30, 2020

The company has already confirmed that the new Smart TVs will come with new-age technology features like Mimi Hearing Technologies and Dolby Audio with True surround sound and more. As a part of its partnership with Flipkart, the customers will be entitled to get affordable payment options from the e-retailer such as no-cost EMI option and EMI via debit card and more.

Though the company hasn't revealed the exact specifications of the Smart TVs yet, it can be easily speculated that the new Compaq Smart TVs will support HDR and Dolby Vision. As most of the brands have opted for Android TV platform, it is assumed that Compaq will also be employing this platform. Notably, OnePlus and Xiaomi offer their UI in addition to Android TV. So, it would be interesting to see what Compaq brings with its new range of Smart TVs.

The new range of Smart TVs from Compaq will support several video streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Videos, YouTube and more. Apart from this, the upcoming smart TV range is expected to get full HD content and Google Assistant support.

