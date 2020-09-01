Samsung, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer had officially showcased the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event held earlier this month. Today, the company will announce detailed specifications & the pricing of the foldable smartphone via its online event 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2'. The event will commence at 10 am EDT (7;30 pm IST) via Samsung's official website. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to Be Launched on September 1, 2020.

In terms of specifications, nothing much has been revealed by the company yet. Samsung India website listing reveals that Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come with a 7.6-inch large Infinity-O display, ultra-thin glass protection & a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, the device will flaunt a 6.2-inch screen delivering one-handed comfort.

Samsung's upcoming foldable phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The upcoming device is rumoured to feature a 12MP triple rear camera setup.

A couple of days ago, the foldable handset was listed for pre-orders on the Samsung UK website at GBP 1,799 (approximately Rs 1,75,126). The pricing & shipping details have been pulled down now.

Coming to the pricing, Galaxy Z Fold 2 is likely to be priced slightly lower than the Galaxy Fold that costs EUR 2,100 (approximately Rs 1,83,400). The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 could get a price tag of Rs EUR 1,999 (approximately Rs 1,74,700).

