New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Thursday said its retail sales increased by 64 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 4,079 units in November.

The automaker had sold 2,481 units in the same month last year.

MG Motor India sells models like Hector, Astor and ZS EV in the domestic market.

