Mangaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Flight services to Gulf countries from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is set to resume with the UAE Civil Aviation Ministry clearing the RT-PCR test facility arranged at the airport.

The first Air India Express flight will leave from here on Wednesday, four months after the UAE imposed restrictions on travellers from India, a press release from MIA said.

The rapid RT-PCR test facility was set up at MIA with active support from the district health department authorities and the deputy commissioner's office. MIA has associated with Apollo Diagnostics to set up the test laboratory at the airport.

According to the latest UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours prior to boarding the aircraft.

Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to conduct the rapid RT-PCR tests at the MIA.

The MIA has undertaken various safety measures and has implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers.

