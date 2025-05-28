New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Microsoft and Yotta Data Services on Wednesday announced they have partnered to drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in India.

Under this, Microsoft will bring its Azure AI services to Shakti Cloud, which is Yotta's AI cloud platform, to offer advanced capabilities to developers, startups, enterprises, and public sector organisations across India.

The partnership enables Microsoft and Yotta - which is a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider - to engage with IndiaAI Mission participants, government agencies, IITs, startups, enterprises, and software development companies to drive AI innovation.

The IndiaAI Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters AI innovation in India, the release noted.

"The partnership brings the dual advantage of the advanced AI models, apps, agents, and AI development environment from Azure AI and; a sovereign, economical, globally benchmarked AI compute platform, enabling fast AI model training and real-time inferencing, from Yotta to critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, retail, and media," according to the release.

Microsoft-Yotta partnership also helps support the IndiaAI Mission by enhancing local AI capabilities, fostering innovation, and strengthening AI infrastructure.

"As of May 2025, IndiaAI Mission has received over 500 proposals for developing indigenous AI models. Together, Microsoft and Yotta will work closely with government entities, research institutions, IITs, and startups to foster homegrown innovation and accelerate the development of indigenous AI models aligned with India's Digital Public Infrastructure," the release added.

