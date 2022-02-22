Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) The Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly will commence on Tuesday under strict COVID protocols, an official said.

The budget session will last till March 10, he said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon, Check Offers Here.

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati would deliver his customary address on the first day of the session and the motion of thanks on his address will be moved the next day, he said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga who also holds the Finance portfolio would present the state annual budget for the fiscal 2022-2023 and supplementary demands for grant for the year 2021-2022 on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | YouTube Rolls Out TikTok-Style Live Rings To Show When Someone Is Streaming.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)