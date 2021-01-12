Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) American investment bank Morgan Stanley has appointed Sanjay Shah as the country head for its India business as part of senior-level appointments, officials said on Tuesday.

Shah, who has been with the company since 1996, was the co-head since 2013. He held the position with ace i-banker Aisha de Sequeira, who died late last year after a prolonged illness.

Sequeira had led marquee deals like investments of Facebook and Google into Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio Platforms and was widely credited with taking it at the top of the charts.

The company also appointed Kamal Yadav and Sachin Wagle as the co-heads for the investment banking business, an official aware of the matter said, adding all the new appointees are internal executives.

Yadav used to lead telecom, media and technology i-banking practice, while Wagle was the head of global capital markets practice for the last six years, the official said.

Samarth Jagnani will be replacing Wagle as the new chief for global capital markets in India, while Yadav will continue to head the TMT practice, the official added.

Jagnani was earlier heading the international listings and new initiatives for the company.

