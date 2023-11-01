New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 531.2 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 509.3 crore in the year-ago period, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a regulatory disclosure to the stock exchanges.

Total revenues jumped 30 per cent to Rs 1,416 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,087 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have delivered a robust performance in the second quarter. Our capital market business has demonstrated remarkable performance, reporting an all-time high quarterly profit and strengthening our retail market share position in the cash and F&O segment to 7.1 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively," the company's MD and CEO Motilal Oswal said.

Capital market business -- comprising retail broking and distribution -- institutional equities, and investment banking, registered a PAT of Rs 180 crore in the July-September period, registering a growth of 33 per cent year-on-year.

Revenues stood at Rs 1,019 crore in the quarter under review, a surge of 41 per cent year-on-year.

