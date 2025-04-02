Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 2 (PTI) Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Noor Zahara Khanam has lodged a police complaint against two individuals for allegedly issuing death threats and defaming her on social media.

According to the complaint lodged at the Urwa police station on March 29, the accused, identified as Wahab and Sabith, allegedly resorted to intimidation after Khanam imposed restrictions on middlemen interfering in single-site approvals and other official matters.

The issue escalated following a January 7 incident in which an individual allegedly trespassed into the MUDA office and tampered with official records.

Subsequently, the accused reportedly created a WhatsApp group where defamatory messages targeting Khanam were shared between January 7 and March 27.

Urwa Police are investigating the matter and have stated that further action will be taken based on their findings.

