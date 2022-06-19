Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after he came in contact with a live wire while playing cricket in suburban Malwani on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Hamza Akil Khan, he said.

"The boy was playing cricket at Malwani gate number six. During the game, when he went to collect the ball lying near a water pump, he accidentally touched a live wire and collapsed," the official added.

Local residents immediately took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police registered an accidental death report, he said.

