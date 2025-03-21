Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A local court has convicted a man of smuggling drugs under the NDPS Act and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Divya Bhargav on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused, Abid, after finding him guilty under Section 8/15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Special government lawyer Pradeep Kumar said Abid was arrested in July 2008 in the Kotwali police station area, where authorities had seized 450 kilogrammes of poppy husk from him.

