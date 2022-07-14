New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Biotech firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday announced the launch of its combined RT PCR test kit for diseases, including malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and zika.

The test kit -- PathoDetect Extended Monsoon Fever Panel -- can differentiate malaria, chikungunya, dengue, zika, leishmaniasis, leptospirosis and salmonellosis, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi: Traffic Signals in National Capital To Soon Have Electronic Signages Indicating Speed Limits, Timer Displays.

If a patient goes for individual test of these seven diseases, it could cost around Rs 8,000, but with Mylab's extended monsoon panel, it will cost less than half of the amount, it added.

Mylab Discovery Solutions founder and managing director Hasmukh Rawal said the precise diagnosis of many of these diseases remains a significant challenge because of the lack of accurate and reliable diagnostic methods.

Also Read | TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2022 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Know How To Download, Other Details.

The 'Extended Monsoon Fever Panel', he said, "will create a paradigm shift in the diagnosis of seasonal epidemic-prone diseases. Accuracy and speed of diagnosis coupled with its efficiency to distinguish the causative agents will make it an extremely beneficial method to manage these diseases".

Rawal further said, "There is a great opportunity for us to use the infrastructure created for control of the COVID-19 virus to monitor the mosquito-borne diseases in elimination programmes. RT-PCR is the most accurate screening solution for detecting vector-borne disease as it was in the case of COVID-19. It can prevent further spread of the diseases and aid in disease elimination."

The company claimed its combined kit is highly accurate, user-friendly, compact and can process samples to result within 2 hours, therefore, can be implemented for mass testing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)