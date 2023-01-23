Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) A rape case convict attacked the jailer of the Nagpur Central Jail on Monday after the latter questioned him for not following the dress code, police said.

Also Read | Researchers Working on COVID Vaccine That People Can Drink; Increased Focus Onto Mucosal Vaccines.

The 30-year-old inmate was roaming in the jail in plainclothes when jailer Waman Nimje (54) questioned him.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Holders' Consent Mandatory for Conducting Authentication, Says UIDAI Guidelines.

"He became angry and attacked Nimje, a police official said.

A case was registered against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Dhantoli police station, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)