Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday urged the industry to build a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing skill development, design, manufacturing, maintenance, certification, and knowledge sharing for civil aviation through close collaboration among various ministries and departments with industry.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on advance aircraft component manufacturing in the country in New Delhi, Naidu also assured industry stakeholders of the government's "unwavering commitment" to developing a comprehensive and inclusive roadmap.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Civil Aviation Secretary V Vualnam, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed and representatives from industry associations, original equipment makers (OEMs), MROs, research institutes and various government departments, according to an official release.

The discussions centred on strengthening domestic production and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the field of aircraft component manufacturing, it said.

Fuelled by strategic alliances with leading global aerospace firms and the growing demand for air travel, India's aircraft component manufacturing sector is experiencing significant growth, the release said.

It also stated that major international OEMs are progressively sourcing components from India, underscoring the exceptional quality and dependability of our domestic industry.

"We are already at a respectable position in the global civil aviation arena but our ambition now is to be in the lead. It is imperative that we build a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing skill development, design, manufacturing, maintenance, certification, and knowledge sharing through close collaboration among our ministries and departments with industry. India is well on its way to emerging as both a major hub for civil aviation and a centre for aircraft component manufacturing," Naidu said at the meeting.

Noting that India is well on its way to emerging as both a major hub for civil aviation and a centre for aircraft component manufacturing, the minister said, "With our deep reservoir of talent and resources and by integrating valuable industry insights, we can chart a unified national roadmap that transforms these opportunities into concrete, strategic outcomes."

Naidu, according to the release, articulated a dual-pronged strategy that aims to both expand the indigenous aircraft component manufacturing by utilising the supply chain network of our MSMEs and simultaneously giving greater international market access to Indian component OEMs.

"This meeting marks a significant first step in a long journey. We are committed to organising multiple such meetings regularly with all stakeholders, ensuring continuous feedback and assistance to drive the growth of this industry," said Vualnam.

All participants attending the meeting also reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration and strategic partnerships, the release added.

