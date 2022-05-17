Nashik, May 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik touched 4,76,083 on Tuesday with the detection of two cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

The recovery rate increased by six during the day and stood at 4,67,172, leaving the district with 12 active cases, he added.

